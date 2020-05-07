Jaguar launches F-Type facelift at Rs 95.12 lakh

Jaguar has launched the F-Type sportscar facelift in the Indian market even amid the coronavirus lockdown at a price of Rs 95.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The mid-life update was first unveiled in 2019 and the launch was scheduled for this year, but thanks to coronavirus, there hasn’t been a big event or any fanfare. Instead, the company silently announced the price and put the car up for sale.

In terms of design, the F-type gets a full makeover. The front gets redesigned LED headlamps, a new grille, new bumper and overall looks wider and longer when compared to the outgoing model. At the rear, the tail-lights are slimmer and the side profile is still sporty and muscular.

As for powertrains, Jaguar has decided to now offer only two options – a 300 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol making 400 Nm of torque and a 5-litre supercharged V8 in two states of tune. The higher-spec V8 is capable of churning out 575 PS and 700 Nm of peak torque while the lower-spec produces 450 PS/580 Nm. Jaguar also had a V6 on offer but that has been scrapped.

On the inside, the Jaguar gets better quality materials, a new 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Jaguar F-Type is offered in 3 different styles. First is the Jaguar F-Type Coupe that is the standard car. The next is the F-Type convertible that gets all the same things as the Coupe but is 20 kg heavier. And finally, a First Edition model that adds in a few extra goodies.

The Jaguar F-Type gets a starting price of Rs 95.12 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom).