you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Italian BSVI scooters likely to get costlier

Though the companies are yet to announce their official price lists, it can be safely assumed that the scooters will get dearer by at least Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the upcoming BSVI emission norms that will be implemented from April 1, 2020, major automobile manufacturers are launching new or updated versions of their existing models with BSVI-compliant engines. This has made the newer models costlier than their predecessors due to the investment required in improving the engines.

Among these are the Vespa and Aprilia scooters which are expected to get a significant price hike over their previous iterations. Though the companies are yet to announce their official price lists, it can be safely assumed that the scooters will get dearer by at least Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000. Certain dealerships across the country have already begun accepting bookings for the updated scooters for a token amount of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

Among the major contributing factors to the increment of the prices are the upgrades done to the catalytic converter, exhaust and engine. These factors also expected to cause a drop in the performance of these scooters, as is the fate of most BSVI-compliant vehicles that have been updated from their BSIV counterparts.

Vespa and Aprilia dealerships across India have begun accepting bookings for the updated models. They are also in a bid to clear their BSIV-compliant scooters which are already in stock. This indicates that the showrooms will be offering significant discounts to move the old stock.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 11:30 am

