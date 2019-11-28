Italian BSVI scooters likely to get costlier

With the upcoming BSVI emission norms that will be implemented from April 1, 2020, major automobile manufacturers are launching new or updated versions of their existing models with BSVI-compliant engines. This has made the newer models costlier than their predecessors due to the investment required in improving the engines.

Among these are the Vespa and Aprilia scooters which are expected to get a significant price hike over their previous iterations. Though the companies are yet to announce their official price lists, it can be safely assumed that the scooters will get dearer by at least Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000. Certain dealerships across the country have already begun accepting bookings for the updated scooters for a token amount of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

Among the major contributing factors to the increment of the prices are the upgrades done to the catalytic converter, exhaust and engine. These factors also expected to cause a drop in the performance of these scooters, as is the fate of most BSVI-compliant vehicles that have been updated from their BSIV counterparts.