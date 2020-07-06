Hyundai Tucson facelift launch scheduled for July 14

Hyundai just announced the date for the launch of the new facelifted Tucson.

First debuted at the 2020 Auto Show, the Tucson’s launch was delayed because of the coronavirus and the lockdown.

While the Tucson is called a facelift, there are few changes on the exterior.

The interiors, however, get a more significant update, while the mechanicals see few changes, too.

On the outside, the new Tucson gets Hyundai’s new cascading grille. This is flanked by a new set of headlamps and a new bumper underneath. The back sees new tail lamps and a new bumper as well.

The Tucson is offered with two engine options, a 150 PS/192 Nm 2-litre petrol engine and a 182 PS/400 Nm 2-litre turbo-diesel engine. Both engines get a torque converter automatic gearbox, a 5-speed unit on the petrol and a new 8-speed unit on the diesel engine.

On the inside, the Tucson gets an all new dashboard complete with an all-new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This also comes with Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car tech on the higher variants of the car. Other features include a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof and powered front seat adjustment.

The Hyundai Tucson is all set for a digital launch scheduled to take place on July 14. The car will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Honda CR-V.