MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Hyundai sales drop 21% in November

The company had sold 59,200 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 01:34 PM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent decline in total sales to 46,910 units in November.

The company had sold 59,200 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 24 per cent to 37,001 units, against 48,800 units in November 2020, the company added. Exports declined 5 per cent to 9,909 units, compared to 10,400 units in November last year.

The sales in November have been affected on account of the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation, the company stated.

The automaker will continue to make all efforts to mitigate the situation, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Hyundai
first published: Dec 1, 2021 01:34 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.