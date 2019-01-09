How to take better care of your car

Owning a car is a matter of pride and prestige, no matter which model it is. The feeling of rolling on the streets in your sleek, shiny car is hardly matched by anything else.

Consequently, one of the worst experiences for a car owner would be when your precious vehicle gets damaged, regardless of the reason. Though we can’t always prevent a mishap, here is how you can take better care of your car:

1. Ensure you’re insured

One of the most crucial aspects of driving is having comprehensive insurance for your car, which in case of an accident, can help you save big money on damage repairs.

2. Opt for Teflon coating

Although considered a premium product, Teflon coating is a primary protector of your paint and overall exterior. Acting as a thin, transparent film over your car’s body, Teflon will help prevent most scratches, both major and minor.

3. Keep track of changes or additions to your car

Not many people like to tinker with their vehicle, but those who do often end up going overboard. While it is nice to have a personal touch to your car, you should understand where to draw the line, and which components should be left untouched.

4. Trust your service centre

Many people do not prefer giving their car to the service centre, just because they wish to get it serviced in front of their eyes. While this is valid for general garages, a company’s authorised centre has special staff who are given exclusive training to work on your vehicle. Hence, submitting your car to an authorised service centre, rather than servicing it locally, is the best choice for your car.

5. Ride safe, ride smart

Overuse of clutch pedals, urgent braking, and a jerky acceleration can give you an unpleasant riding experience, as well as accelerate the degradation of your engine components. A smooth, controlled ride, on the other hand, will be beneficial for the driver as well as the car’s efficiency to perform.