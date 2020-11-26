PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI launches special edition of Activa 6G to mark 20 years of scooter brand in India

Celebrating the success of Activa’s 20-years unparalleled journey of leadership and trust of over two crore Indian customers, the company has launched the special 20th-anniversary edition of Activa 6G, HMSI said in a statement.

PTI

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has launched a special edition of its scooter Activa 6G, with price starting at Rs 66,816 (ex-showroom Gurugram), to commemorate twenty years of the Activa brand in the country.

Celebrating the success of Activa’s 20-years unparalleled journey of leadership and trust of over two crore Indian customers, the company has launched the special 20th-anniversary edition of Activa 6G, HMSI said in a statement.

"The legend was born 20 years ago when Honda realised the power of dreams of India with its debut model – Activa. Since then, every new generation of Honda Activa has introduced Indian riders to advance global technologies ahead of time,” HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

Close

The 20th Anniversary edition of Activa 6G comes in two variants, priced at Rs 66,816 and Rs 68,316.

"As a first choice of every Indian family, this specially curated 20th-anniversary edition is to celebrate Activa’s inseparable bond with our customers,” HMSI Director-Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria noted.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #Activa 6G #Auto #Business #HMSI #Honda Activa #Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.