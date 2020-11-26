HMSI launches special edition of Activa 6G to mark 20 years of scooter brand in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has launched a special edition of its scooter Activa 6G, with price starting at Rs 66,816 (ex-showroom Gurugram), to commemorate twenty years of the Activa brand in the country.

Celebrating the success of Activa’s 20-years unparalleled journey of leadership and trust of over two crore Indian customers, the company has launched the special 20th-anniversary edition of Activa 6G, HMSI said in a statement.

"The legend was born 20 years ago when Honda realised the power of dreams of India with its debut model – Activa. Since then, every new generation of Honda Activa has introduced Indian riders to advance global technologies ahead of time,” HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

The 20th Anniversary edition of Activa 6G comes in two variants, priced at Rs 66,816 and Rs 68,316.

"As a first choice of every Indian family, this specially curated 20th-anniversary edition is to celebrate Activa’s inseparable bond with our customers,” HMSI Director-Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria noted.