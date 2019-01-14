GM shows off images of Tesla rivalling all-electric SUV from Cadillac

General Motors had recently revealed that its electrification push would be led by the luxury brand Cadillac. To solidify that statement, the company has put out two new images that show a crossover concept of its first-ever all-electric SUV.

The revelation came at the Detroit Auto Show. The company did not share any details, however it said it will announced the same 'closer to launch'.

What we do know is that the car will be based on GM's 'BEV3' electric vehicle platform, which means flexibility for use in any type of vehicle, along with front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Steve Carlisle, President of Cadillac said, "Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world. It will represent the height of luxury and innovation while positioning Cadillac as the pinnacle of mobility."

GM said the batteries and drive units will be the most advanced in this platform. It will be able to create a number of different battery configurations to adhere to different tastes and consumer demands. It will also allow for a shorter development cycle.

The new SUV EV will take on the likes of Tesla's own electric SUV, the Model X.