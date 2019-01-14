App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GM shows off images of Tesla rivalling all-electric SUV from Cadillac

The SUV will be based on GM's ‘BEV3’ electric vehicle platform, which means flexibility for use in any type of vehicle along with front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations

General Motors had recently revealed that its electrification push would be led by the luxury brand Cadillac. To solidify that statement, the company has put out two new images that show a crossover concept of its first-ever all-electric SUV.

The revelation came at the Detroit Auto Show. The company did not share any details, however it said it will announced the same 'closer to launch'.

What we do know is that the car will be based on GM's 'BEV3' electric vehicle platform, which means flexibility for use in any type of vehicle, along with front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Cadillac furthered its recent product blitz today with the reveal of the brand’s first EV. This will be the first model derived from GM’s future EV platform. GM announced on Friday that Cadillac will be at the vanguard of the company’s move towards an all-electric future.

Steve Carlisle, President of Cadillac said, "Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world. It will represent the height of luxury and innovation while positioning Cadillac as the pinnacle of mobility."

GM said the batteries and drive units will be the most advanced in this platform. It will be able to create a number of different battery configurations to adhere to different tastes and consumer demands. It will also allow for a shorter development cycle.

The new SUV EV will take on the likes of Tesla's own electric SUV, the Model X.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 02:33 pm

