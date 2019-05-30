App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everything you should know about Ampere Vehicles' high speed e-scooter Zeal

The e-scooter is powered by a 1200W BLDC hub motor mated to a 60V/30Ah li-ion battery, which can be charged fully in 5.5 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The e-Mobility branch of Greaves Cotton, Ampere Vehicles, recently launched a high-speed electric scooter called the Ampere Zeal. The scooter claims to have a range of 75 km on a full charge and it has gained a subsidy of Rs 18,000 under the government’s FAME-II scheme.

The e-scooter is powered by a 1200W BLDC hub motor mated to a 60V/30Ah li-ion battery, which can be charged fully in 5.5 hours. It has a kerb weight of 78 kg, making it quite lightweight and easy to handle.

Ampere has equipped the Zeal with telescopic forks in the front and a twin shock absorber setup at the rear. Both the wheels have drum brakes and are equipped with CBS (Combined Braking System). The scooter is available in five high gloss metallic colour options.

The company is offering a warranty of one to three years, with a strong after-sales service network of over 300+ Greaves retail stores across India, along with over 5000 aftermarket outlets. The e-scooter is priced at Rs. 66,950, after Rs 18000 subsidy from the Fame-II scheme.
First Published on May 30, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Ampere #Auto #Technology #trends #Zeal

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.