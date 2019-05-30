Everything you should know about Ampere Vehicles' high speed e-scooter Zeal

The e-Mobility branch of Greaves Cotton, Ampere Vehicles, recently launched a high-speed electric scooter called the Ampere Zeal. The scooter claims to have a range of 75 km on a full charge and it has gained a subsidy of Rs 18,000 under the government’s FAME-II scheme.

The e-scooter is powered by a 1200W BLDC hub motor mated to a 60V/30Ah li-ion battery, which can be charged fully in 5.5 hours. It has a kerb weight of 78 kg, making it quite lightweight and easy to handle.

Ampere has equipped the Zeal with telescopic forks in the front and a twin shock absorber setup at the rear. Both the wheels have drum brakes and are equipped with CBS (Combined Braking System). The scooter is available in five high gloss metallic colour options.

The company is offering a warranty of one to three years, with a strong after-sales service network of over 300+ Greaves retail stores across India, along with over 5000 aftermarket outlets. The e-scooter is priced at Rs. 66,950, after Rs 18000 subsidy from the Fame-II scheme.