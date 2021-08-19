EV alternatives: Are there more practical ways to combat pollution and rising fuel costs?

From a purely environmental point of view, EV production and running continue to require massive amounts of electricity, which in India, comes primarily through domestic supplies of coal.

With multiple nations moving towards electric mobility in an effort to combat climate change, it’s perfectly evident EVs are undoubtedly the future. Every major carmaker and automobile conglomerate has created a roadmap that’s leading to swift and total electrification so there’s no stopping the juggernaut that is the lithium-ion battery electric vehicle. However, given that the EV infrastructure in India is still in its nascent stages, a few alternatives do beg for reconsideration. From a purely environmental point of view, EV production and running continue to require massive amounts of electricity, which in India, comes primarily through domestic supplies of coal. This begs the question, how green are EVs when taking into account the emissions from production and generating electricity?

While the foundation for moving towards being a renewable energy country is being laid, we still rely on coal to power most of the country. Dr Rahul Tongia, a Brookings Institute fellow and sustainable technology expert has EV policies being “ecosystem-centric” instead of “manufacture-centric”. Writing for Mint, Tongia claimed that an overreliance on coal-generated electricity could not only lead to greater carbon emissions but also put an excessive load on our electricity grid.

Self-charging and plug-in hybrids

Self-charging hybrids are essentially cars with a relatively small hybrid motor that provides supplementary power, and taking care of the more mundane attributes of daily driving, such as starting, idling and crawling. The electric batteries in these hybrids are recharged not via an external source but through excess kinetic energy from braking and decelerating. Self-charging hybrids like the Toyota Vellfire Hybrid (driven by Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal himself) despite their size and weight offer the fuel economy of much smaller cars but when run in pure EV mode, cannot reach high speeds without that petrol motor automatically kicking in, and cannot run for very long distances on pure electric power.

Then there are plug-in hybrids. Unlike battery electric vehicles plug-in hybrids can run on petrol power while having a larger battery than a self-charging hybrid which can be used to propel the car on electric power alone for distances ranging up to over 100km. While there are no plug-in hybrids on sale in India at present, they do offer an elegant solution for a one-car garage that wants to commute on electric power but doesn’t want the accompanying range anxiety on highways. Relaxations in the existing tax structure would undoubtedly see the introduction of more plug-in hybrid vehicles.

While Toyota has been working on BEVs, even developing new battery technology in the form of solid-state batteries, a recent article in The New York Times states that Toyota has been advocating against a total and immediate transition to all-electric vehicles. The maker of the Prius, one of the first eco-friendly passenger cars, unsurprisingly, thinks hybrids should stick around for a little longer. The article goes on to state that Toyota’s reluctance is rooted in its premature investments in hybrid technology, which didn’t pay dividends as BEVs gained momentum.

Even in India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had been vocal about the government’s move to bulldoze EVs onto the market. Toyota, whose luxury division Lexus, only sells hybrid models in the country. This has only proven to be an impediment for the brand, because hybrids are heavily taxed (43% tax which includes 23% GST plus cess) in India, making them ridiculously expensive. The government’s lack of support and subsidies offered to hybrids remains truly confounding as they could help both consumers and manufacturers make a smoother and more convenient transition to BEVs.

Pros: Don’t need an external source of charging; improves fuel economy considerably while cutting down on emissions.

Cons: Electric battery is too small to run independently for long durations; hybrids do not benefit from any government subsidy at present and are unlikely to, in the future.

CNG

Toyota’s reticence in making a complete shift to EVs can be traced to it protecting its bottomline, but what about local players like Maruti Suzuki. The brand has been the chief purveyor of affordable mobility in India, and yet it hasn’t shown any interest in making an affordable EV – the need of the hour. In an interview with GQ India, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava claimed that it didn’t make sense for Maruti Suzuki to pursue electrification when India doesn’t have the natural resources for large-scale EV manufacturing. Instead, Maruti Suzuki intends to rely on its expertise in fitting CNG tanks to existing models as natural gas remains an abundant resource. That doesn't, however, explain the absence of an electric Suzuki in the global market.

While electrification is definitely on the cards for Suzuki, its immediate plans for its most lucrative subsidiary involves doubling down on its CNG portfolio, which, at present includes eight models.

Pros: Relatively cheap, abundant and eco-friendly. Doesn’t come with extensive refuelling/charging times

Cons: Takes up boot space; relatively unsafe; poor performance

Flex Fuels

With the government planning on mandating a 20% ethanol blend in petrol by 2025, flex-fuel vehicles are set to be introduced as early as 2022. As vehicles that can run on 100% ethanol, flex fuels help reduce the country’s oil import while cutting down pollution levels. Ethanol is also expected to be 40% cheaper than what petrol is sold at currently, making it a viable option for those who find EVs too expensive or impractical. Given that it can be derived from farm waste and sugarcane molasses, the government is particularly bullish about making cars more ethanol-friendly.

However, making flex-fuel engines would require a considerable investment from manufacturers, not unlike the kind it took to transition to BS-6. And given that automotive brands are only beginning to emerge from a slump in sales, while making a slow but steady shift to electric powertrains, the conversion to flex fuel engines may not pay dividends in a manner the automotive industry hopes.

Pros: Cleaner combustion provides better performance, with reduced emissions; benefits the agricultural sector

Cons: Prone to water contamination as it absorbs moisture; evaporates quickly and so is hard to store; poor fuel efficiency

General consensus continues to lean in favour of large-scale electrification, the prevailing notion being that we could wean off coal once renewable energy sources, however intermittent, serve as a viable replacement. Until then, cities in India, some of the most polluted in the world, could certainly use a breather. But then again, so could the automotive industry.