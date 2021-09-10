Ducati launches SuperSport 950 in India with price starting at Rs 13.49 lakh

In terms of equipment, the Monster gets a new 4.3-inch TFT dash similar to the Panigale V4. ABS and traction control have lean angle sensitivity thanks to an IMU along with 3 riding modes, wheelie-control and launch-control.

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday said it has launched all new SuperSport 950 in the country with price starting at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has introduced the model in two trims -- the SuperSport 950 and SuperSport 950 S, priced at Rs 13.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh, respectively.

"The all new SuperSport 950 is here to bring the racing DNA of the Panigale series packed into a much more accessible package, with a promise of a true every day Superbike.

“With the SuperSport 950, we wanted to introduce a sports bike that isn't as committed as the Panigale and could be the everyday sports machine for many riders in India," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

It aims to offer a similar racing dynamic as its elder siblings to a more evolved rider and also appeal to riders who are beginning their sport bike journey, he added.

"This new SuperSport 950 is the only sport-road bike in the market designed to deliver an exciting yet accessible sporty ride on racetrack and on the road. I am confident that this package will appeal to a lot of riders in India," Chandra noted.

The SuperSport 950 range is powered by the 937-cc twin-cylinder engine, revised to meet the BSVI emission standards.