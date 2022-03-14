Delhi to get 100 more e-vehicle charging stations by June 27; 71 to be at metro stations

Image: Shutterstock

Hundred new e-vehicle charging stations will be set up across "prime locations” in Delhi by June 27 and 71 of these would be at metro stations, Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the charge for using the station facility would be ”Rs 2 per unit”, which he claimed would be the "lowest in the country”.

"Our EV policy envisages a charging station per 3 km in the city. Tenders were floated for setting up 100 (e-vehicle) charging stations with 500 charging points. Tenders have been closed, and 100 prime locations have been identified where charging stations will be set up, and 71 of these will be located at metro stations,” Jain said.

According to the tender, the stations will be built on a PPP (public-private-partnership) mode, with land, cabling and transmission infrastructure being provided by the government, and equipment and manpower provided by the company, he said.

Tender was selected on the basis of lowest service charge and of the 12 bidders, the service charge to be taken has been posited in the ”negative” value, the minister said.

The charging stations will be operationalised within three months, he said.

The agreements will be signed by April 8 and by June 27 these will become operational, Jain added.

Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah said about 400 charging points currently exist in the city and are owned by government and private companies.

"Now, with 500 more charging points, the number will be more than doubled soon,” he said.

Shah also said the 100 locations have been chosen across the national capital based on a "scientific" survey and cater to "underserved areas”.