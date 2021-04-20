MARKET NEWS

Covid-19 impact: Hero MotoCorp shuts down all factories

Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 – May 1 basis the local scenario, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 08:23 PM IST
 
 
Hero MotoCorp has halted manufacturing at all its plants in light of the ongoing surge in spread of Covid-19 across the country. The shutdown, which is temporary and includes the global parts centre (GPC), is a first by a two-wheeler maker in this financial year.

The Delhi-based maker of Splendor stated that it will utilize these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants. Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 – May 1 basis the local scenario, the company said.

“The shutdown will not impact the company’s ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localized shut-downs in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter”, Hero MotoCorp said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

All corporate offices of Hero Motocorp are already in work from home mode and ‘a very limited number of employees are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services’.

Hero’s plants are located at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, at Haridwar in Uttarakhand, at Neemrana in Rajasthan and at Halol in Gujarat. Hero has an annual combined manufacturing capacity of nearly 10 units per annum.
