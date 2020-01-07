BSVI-compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 to launch soon: Will get two new colour options

Royal Enfield is preparing to update its lineup to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. While the updated units have already begun arriving at dealerships, the Indian automobile manufacturer is yet to officially announce a launch date.

The BSVI Classic 350 will be offered with two new colour schemes. These include the Stealth Black and Chrome options which were earlier available only for the Classic 500. However, the company will add red accents such as stripes on the side panels, logos and rims to differentiate it from the 500 variant. The company will also be offering a chrome finish on the 350 which should include a mirror finish on the tank, fenders, battery box and the air filter housing.

Royal Enfield will also offer alloy wheels on some variants of the updated Classic 350 as standard. The company is expected to offer 9-spoke alloy wheels on the gunmetal grey and the stealth black edition while the signals and the chrome editions will continue with wire-spoke units.

Since the engine is now BSVI compliant, the Classic 350 also gets a fuel injector in place of a carburettor. It will also get a catalytic converter on the exhaust downtube to keep tailpipe emissions under control. The engine is expected to make the same 20 PS of power as before.