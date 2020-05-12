BS-VI Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched; bookings commence online

Kawasaki has announced prices for the BS-VI Ninja 650. The bike is now Rs 40,000 dearer than the outgoing model at Rs 6.24 lakh ex-showroom.

Seeing as it is an upgrade to the newer emission norms, the Ninja 650 also gets some tweaks to the design and aesthetics. The bike is now more aggressive with a front end that more closely resembles the Ninja 400 and ZX-6R. The side fairings are a little sharper too and the rear gets a slightly thicker pillion seat.

Feature-wise too, the bike gets some shiny new upgrades. The headlamp is now a full LED unit as is the tail lamp, it gets a 4.3-inch full colour TFT dash with Bluetooth, smartphone connectivity and GPS logs.

Mechanically, there are very few changes. The bike does get a revised airbox and exhaust to make up for the lower torque, however. The 649cc parallel twin engine the gives the same amount of power at 68 PS but slightly lower torque at 65.7 Nm.

Kawasaki dealerships are already accepting bookings for the bike and one can also use the Kawasaki website for the same. Deliveries for the Ninja 650, however, are expected to begin only once the lockdown lifts.