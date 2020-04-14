BS-VI Hyundai Elantra diesel details revealed ahead of launch

Ahead of the sedan’s official launch on India, Hyundai has revealed the details of the BS-VI diesel Elantra. Apart from the new engine, the car gets nothing to differentiate itself from the petrol variant.

Mechanically, the car is powered by a1.5-litre engine producing 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that does duty on other Hyundai cars as well. The diesel is also expected to get both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox as transmission options. These will be the SX (manual) variant and the SX (O) (automatic) variant.

On the inside, the Elantra gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and a sunroof. Aside from this, the elantra gets a fair bit of driver-centric kit, too, including auto LED headlamps, cruise control, parking sensors and a rear-view camera. The sedan also gets safety features like ABS, six airbags, electronic stability control and hill-start assist.

There is no word on the price of the Hyundai Elantra diesel yet, however, expect an announcement soon. Competition for the sedan comes from the likes of the Honda Civic and the upcoming Skoda Octavia.