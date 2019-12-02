Bajaj Auto updates Pulsar RS200 with dual-channel ABS; price rises by Rs 1,410

Bajaj Auto recently updated its 200cc fully-faired motorcycle, the RS200, with dual-channel ABS. The updated model is yet to be officially launched, but has found its way to select dealerships across India. The addition of dual-channel ABS has increased the motorcycle’s price by Rs 1,410.

The specs remains largely unchanged apart from the ABS update. This is also its second update since its launch in 2015, where the first was a revised software map and a tweaked ECU to comply with the then implied Bharat Stage-IV (BS-IV) emission norms.

The company has not made any major updates to the motorcycle’s engine. It carries forward its 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 24.4PS of maximum power and 18.6Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and gets an updated Bosch ECU to handle combustion.

The motorcycle gets a pair of conventional forks in the front and a gas-charged (Nitrox) monoshock at the back. The auto major has built the motorcycle on a perimeter frame and its 17-inch wheels are shod with MRF Zapper radial tyres.

It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, with a prominent tachometer in the centre. The motorcycle also receives a digital speedometer, clock and multiple trip meters. Rest of the engine functions are indicated via LED symbols.