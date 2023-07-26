Bajaj Auto gets 17,000 bookings for Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X

The engine has the capacity to churn out 39.5 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm, along with a peak torque output of 37.5 Npm at 6,500 rpm. It will come attached to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Bajaj Auto and British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph's latest offerings, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X, seem to be all the rage as the auto maker said that it had received 17,000 bookings for the bikes.

The first instalment of its Speed 400 bikes had left the Chakan facility in Pune. Deliveries of the bikes are slated for the end of this month, the company said at the launch event held on July 5.

The Speed 400 premium bike for the Indian market is priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.33 lakh. The introductory price will be applicable for the first 10,000 customers, Bajaj Auto-Triumph announced at the launch event. The online pre-booking for Speed 400 was kicked off in India last month, with an Rs 2,000 fully refundable payment window.

Notably, the Speed 400 will come in three distinct colours - Carnival Red with Phantom Black, Capsian Blue with Storm Grey, and Phantom Black with Storm Grey.

The motorcycle features a new TR-series engine. This engine is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit with a cubic capacity of 398.15.