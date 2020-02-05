Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors launches Haval SUVs in India

Chinese auto manufacturing company Great Wall Motors launched its Haval brand of sports utility vehicles (SUV) in India by showcasing two concept cars at the Auto Expo 2020.

The first car showcased at the GWM pavilion is the Vision concept car. Scheduled for 2025, it is a fully electric SUV with a tonne of loaded features.

The Vision gets a clean, muscular look with the grille coloured in body paint and strong lines running across the car. It also gets technologically advanced features such as 5G infotainment services, face recognition, automated parking as well as advanced autonomous driving.

The second car is the Concept H, a plug-in hybrid SUV targeted towards young consumers. It has a strong stance but lines run cleanly across the side of the car. The interiors have a black and grey scheme and fabric is used plentifully for the seats and doors.

GWM has been quite successful in other countries and hopes to bring that success to India as well. In line with the Make in India concept, GWM plans to set up manufacturing plants in the country and eventually export from here as well.