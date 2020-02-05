App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors launches Haval SUVs in India

The first car showcased at the GWM pavilion is the Vision concept car. Scheduled for 2025, the car is a fully electric SUV with a tonne of loaded features.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese auto manufacturing company Great Wall Motors launched its Haval brand of sports utility vehicles (SUV) in India by showcasing two concept cars at the Auto Expo 2020.

The first car showcased at the GWM pavilion is the Vision concept car. Scheduled for 2025, it is a fully electric SUV with a tonne of loaded features.

The Vision gets a clean, muscular look with the grille coloured in body paint and strong lines running across the car. It also gets technologically advanced features such as 5G infotainment services, face recognition, automated parking as well as advanced autonomous driving.

Close

The second car is the Concept H, a plug-in hybrid SUV targeted towards young consumers. It has a strong stance but lines run cleanly across the side of the car. The interiors have a black and grey scheme and fabric is used plentifully for the seats and doors.

related news

GWM has been quite successful in other countries and hopes to bring that success to India as well. In line with the Make in India concept, GWM plans to set up manufacturing plants in the country and eventually export from here as well.

GWM will also bring their new energies brand, GWM EV to India in the future.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Auto #GWM #Haval #Technology #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.