Ashok Leyland posts 11% growth in vehicles sales at 11,079 units in October

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported an 11 per cent growth in total commercial vehicles sales at 11,079 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 9,989 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales were at 10,043 units as compared to 8,885 units in the corresponding month last year, a growth of 13 per cent, it added.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles were at 5,254 units as against 3,881 units in October 2020, a growth of 35 per cent, the company said.

However, sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 4 per cent at 4,789 units last month as against 5,004 units in October 2020, the company said.