Ashok Leyland posts 11% growth in vehicles sales at 11,079 units in October

PTI
November 01, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
 
 
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported an 11 per cent growth in total commercial vehicles sales at 11,079 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 9,989 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales were at 10,043 units as compared to 8,885 units in the corresponding month last year, a growth of 13 per cent, it added.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles were at 5,254 units as against 3,881 units in October 2020, a growth of 35 per cent, the company said.

However, sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 4 per cent at 4,789 units last month as against 5,004 units in October 2020, the company said.
PTI
first published: Nov 1, 2021 03:38 pm

