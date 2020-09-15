Aprilia SXR160 maxi-scooter teased; India launch expected soon

Aprilia is readying the SXR160 for India and has already dropped a teaser. While not much is visible from the teaser, we do know that the SXR will follow a maxi-scooter design and will get a smaller 125cc variant as well.

The SXR160 was expected to arrive in India sometime in November, according to MD and CEO of Piaggio India, Diego Graffiti, but the teaser suggests an earlier launch. The SXR125 on the other hand is expected to be launched a few months later.

The SXR160 debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo and its sports bike inspired front fascia with triple headlamp setup on a maxi-scooter created quite a buzz.

Powering the SXR160, will be the 160cc motor used on the SR160 capable of 11 PS and 12 Nm while the 125 will get the SR125’s engine with similar figures.

The maxi-scooter design means a sharper rake resulting in a longer wheelbase, but a more relaxed suspension set up as compared to the other SRs would be nicer.

Electronics include a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and readouts for all the essentials like speed, trip, fuel efficiency and ABS status. You can also expect a USB port for phone charging as well as an illuminated underseat storage.