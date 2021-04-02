English
Aprilia SXR 125 mini maxi scooter pre-bookings begin

The SXR 125 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that produces 9.4 PS of power and 9.2 Nm of torque.

Moneycontrol News
April 02, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST

Piaggio India’s upcoming scooter, the Aprilia SXR 125 is now available for pre-booking at a token amount of Rs 5,000.

The SXR 125 scooter joins the SXR 160 in India and rivals the likes of the Burgman Street 125, the only other 125cc maxi scooter on our streets.

Of course, the SXR still manages to get some premium features to compliment its maxi-scooter design. A big fairing in the front features a twin-pod LED headlamp setup, all-digital instrument cluster and even Bluetooth connectivity as an option. At the rear you get LED tail lamp and a big seat with oodles of storage capacity.

The SXR 125 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that produces 9.4 PS of power and 9.2 Nm of torque. It gets an automatic gearbox as most scooters in India now do. Braking is handled by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the back complete with Combi-braking system (CBS) and there is adjustable rear suspension.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “Aprilia SXR 160, the first scooter designed in Italy for India with the new Aprilia design philosophy, has received great appreciation from Indian market and to continue to offer even more excitement with Aprilia SXR, we are now gearing up for the launch of SXR 125."

The SXR 125 will be available in in four colour option upon launch. As for pricing expect a figure near the Rs 1 lakh mark.
