Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aprilia prepares the RS660 for EICMA launch

The RS660 was spotted without camouflage at a special Aprilia owners trackday which was held in Italy a few weeks ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aprilia recently confirmed the showcasing of its latest offering at EICMA, the RS660. Releasing a teaser image of the motorcycle, the Italian bikemaker has hinted at the arrival of the twin-cylinder motorcycle.

The RS660 was spotted without camouflage at a special track day event organised for Aprilia owners, which was held in Italy a few weeks ago. The motorcycle was equipped with prominent winglets on each side, indicating that the company might offer active aerodynamics with the bike. Though the company has not revealed the official power figures of the motorcycle, its engine is confirmed to be a 600cc+, parallel-twin motor derived from the RSV4’s 1074cc V4 motor. Considering its displacement, it can be safely assumed that the engine will make more than 100 PS of maximum power.

The motorcycle could also get a host of electronic rider aids from the company, which could include features such as traction control, launch control, wheelie control, ABS and electronically controlled suspension. It could also get a fully digital instrument cluster, along with the active aerodynamics package.

Close
Aprilia is expected to market the motorcycle as a global product, which could mean the motorcycle will have a price tag around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) after its launch in India.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Aprilia #Auto #RS660 #Technology #trends

