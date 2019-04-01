All you should know about next-gen Alto

Maruti Suzuki announced the third generation of their flagship hatchback Alto a while ago. After appearing at the 2018 Auto Expo under the guise of the Concept Future S micro-SUV, the Maruti 800 successor is set to Indian streets soon.

It is expected that the Alto will be based on Suzuki’s Heartect platform, which will make it lighter and sturdier. The car is also likely to retain its compact hatchback structure, albeit with modern upgrades. It is expected that the vehicle will get Maruti Suzuki’s 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The hatchback is also expected to be armed with airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system and a speed warning system as standard as well. It will retain its current 800CC three-cylinder engine which makes 47BHP of maximum power and 69Nm of peak torque. However, it could also get the 1-litre petrol engine as an option. It will most likely be mated to a five-speed manual transmission and could get an optional automatic transmission as well.

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to offer the factory-fitted CNG kit as an option for the Alto as well. In that case, it could be priced above the current tag of Rs. 2,63-4.23 lakh (ex-showroom).