5 coolest retro bikes you should ride in India

Motorcycles have always fascinated people, with their ability to reach high speeds, while being nimble and agile. Since the early 20th Century, there have been many motorcycle brands who have tried their luck at appealing the Indian audience. While some momentarily bore success, few became icons and are remembered fondly to this day. Some of them are:

1. Yamaha RX100

Undoubtedly one of the most popular two-stroke bikes in the world, Yamaha RX100 proved to be immensely successful right from the get-go. With its small yet powerful 100CC engine, lightweight body and potentially unlimited tuneability, the RX100 was the go-to bike for enthusiasts, stuntmen as well as regular commuters alike.

2. Yezdi Roadking

The Czech company wrapped up from India in the late 90s, but not before it had introduced one of the most iconic motorcycles of the 90s. Launched in 1978, the Yezdi Roadking featured a two-stroke, 250cc air-cooled engine. It also featured twin exhausts, which was a revolutionary design at the time. It was extremely well-received and stood firm until its eventual demise in 1996.

3. Hero Puch

Indian manufacturer Hero struck gold when they launched the Hero Puch. Coming in three variants, with a three-gear manual option, Hero Puch was the choice most teens and youngsters made during its prime. By delivering a mileage of 50-55 kmpl which is a lot even by today’s standards, Hero Puch cemented its position in the Indian markets as an efficient, reliable and cost-effective motorcycle.

4. Bajaj Chetak

Named after the legendary horse of Rana Pratap Singh, the Bajaj Chetak was a scooter with manual transmission and an individual brake. While most millennials might consider it a rickshaw on two wheels, the Chetak was extremely popular and well-received upon launch.

5. Royal Enfield Taurus

Royal Enfield went one step ahead of its time in the 1980s when it came out with a diesel variant of their motorcycle, the Taurus. Being the only diesel bike to roam the Indian streets, the Taurus was an icon regarding fuel efficiency, as it returned an average of 85 kmpl. This was way higher than the most efficient petrol bike of the time, the Splendor. However, while the Taurus boasted of unbeaten mileage, the same could not be said for its power. The 325CC single cylinder engine made a measly 6.5BHP and 15Nm of torque. The fact that it was mated to a four-speed transmission did not help either, and the Taurus was soon discontinued.