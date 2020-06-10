App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 BMW X6 SUV to launch on June 11: here's all you need to know

BMW had set the standard on coupe-styled SUVs when it first launched the X6 back in 2008. The new 2020 X6 will enter its third generation and is all set to launch tomorrow, June 11.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown in place, manufacturers didn’t seem to stop launching vehicles. Just last month, BMW gave us the 8 Series and they are all set to launch the next-gen X6.

BMW had set the mark on coupe-styled SUVs when it first launched the X6 back in 2008. The new 2020 X6 will enter its third generation and is all set to launch tomorrow (June 11).

The new car is expected to get a few changes and will be available in just one powertrain option. Two variant are expected for the X6, the xLine and the M Sport version. The xLine be the base variant of the X6 in India and will get grey body cladding, aluminium trim as well as its own unique bumper and alloys.

The M Sport, as the name suggests will feature sportier styling elements with the M aero package and larger alloys. This variant will also get upgrades under the hood as well as sportier elements on the inside.

It gets its own unique suspension set up, brakes and exhaust system and inside the cabin, specific M-specific pedals, steering wheel and carbon fibre trim as an option. BMW can also light up the kidney grille on the new X6 if you want them to.

As mentioned before, the new X6 is expected to be available in only the xDrive40i powertrain option. This is a 3-litre straight-six engine capable of producing 340 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque. A ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox will transmit power to all four wheels.

As for features, the X6 gets a twin 12.3-inch drive infotainment system complete with connectivity. Audio by Bowers and Wilkins will be optional, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and wireless charging can all be expected. Safety, too, will be top of the line with 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse assist and self-park functionality with BMW’s 360-degree camera.

As for pricing, expect to pay at least Rs 1 crore ex-showroom. Rivals include the Mercedes GLE, Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 01:43 pm

