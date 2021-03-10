English
Asus ROG Phone 5 launch in India today: Where to watch the live-stream, specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India will be announced at the launch event.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch is scheduled for March 10. The gaming smartphone's launch event is scheduled to begin at 4:15 PM in India. It is confirmed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Hours before the launch, Asus ROG Phone 5 design renders have leaked. The leaked images also include the new AeroActive Cooler 5 accessory.

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch: Where to watch the live-stream

The Asus ROG Phone 5 launch event is scheduled to start at 4:15 pm IST. The company will unveil its flagship gaming smartphone via a virtual launch event. Interested viewers can watch the Asus ROG Phone 5 launch livestream on YouTube and other social media platforms. You can also click on the link below to watch the ROG Phone 5 launch.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications 

Ahead of the launch, Asus ROG Phone 5 design renders have leaked. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has uploaded the render images that reveal the design and key features of the smartphone. On the front, the ROG Phone 5 will sport a flat display. It will have a slightly thick top and chin bezel. The rear panel has a triple-camera setup and a Dot-matrix display. 

Render images also confirm that the ROG Phone 5 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge. There is a secondary Type-C port for connecting accessories. On the right edge are the volume and power buttons.

Asus will also unveil the AeroActive Cooler 5, which is likely to be sold separately.

Asus ROG Phone 5 is rumoured to sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen is expected to come with up to 144Hz refresh rate support. 

It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and sport at least 12GB of RAM. The device was spotted on Geekbench with 18GB of RAM. 

It is rumoured to pack a 6000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The device will run on Android 11 out of the box.
TAGS: #Asus #smartphones
first published: Mar 10, 2021 09:55 am

