Last Updated : May 31, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aprilia Storm 125 launched in India for Rs 65,000

The Storm is based on the Aprilia SR 125 in terms of design, so it looks very similar. But unlike the SR, the Storm gets 12-inch alloys in place of the 14-inchers. The bike also sports Vee Rubber dual sport tyres, also different from the SR 125.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

First showcased over a year back at the 2018 Auto Expo in Noida, the Aprilia Storm is launched in India, albeit with a few minor changes.

Based on the Aprilia SR 125 in terms of design, the Storm appears similar to its predecessor, but unlike the SR gets 12-inch alloys instead of the 14-inch ones; and Vee Rubber dual sport tyres. The new offering also has two dual-tone paint schemes with fairly bold graphics, unique to the scooter.

The other differences are minor. A grab handle has been added, the Aprilia logo is white instead of red, and the Storm has a single bulb in the headlamp unit, unlike the SR 125 that has a twin-setup.

The new scooter is powered by the same 124.5cc single-cylinder as the SR 125. This motor is capable of churning out 9.52 hp at 7,250 rpm and 9.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Transmission is handled by a CVT automatic gearbox.

The suspension comes via telescopic front forks and hydraulic rear shock absorbers. And unlike the SR 125's front disc, the Storm gets a drum brake at both the front and the rear with a combined braking system (CBS).

The new Aprilia Storm is priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Rs 8,000 less than the SR 125. It will definitely also help when going up against competition like the TVS Ntorq which is priced at Rs 58,252 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
First Published on May 31, 2019 02:21 pm

#Aprilia #Aprilia Storm 125 #Auto #Technology

