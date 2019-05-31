Aprilia Storm 125 launched in India for Rs 65,000

First showcased over a year back at the 2018 Auto Expo in Noida, the Aprilia Storm is launched in India, albeit with a few minor changes.

Based on the Aprilia SR 125 in terms of design, the Storm appears similar to its predecessor, but unlike the SR gets 12-inch alloys instead of the 14-inch ones; and Vee Rubber dual sport tyres. The new offering also has two dual-tone paint schemes with fairly bold graphics, unique to the scooter.

The other differences are minor. A grab handle has been added, the Aprilia logo is white instead of red, and the Storm has a single bulb in the headlamp unit, unlike the SR 125 that has a twin-setup.

The new scooter is powered by the same 124.5cc single-cylinder as the SR 125. This motor is capable of churning out 9.52 hp at 7,250 rpm and 9.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Transmission is handled by a CVT automatic gearbox.

The suspension comes via telescopic front forks and hydraulic rear shock absorbers. And unlike the SR 125's front disc, the Storm gets a drum brake at both the front and the rear with a combined braking system (CBS).

The new Aprilia Storm is priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Rs 8,000 less than the SR 125. It will definitely also help when going up against competition like the TVS Ntorq which is priced at Rs 58,252 (ex-showroom, Delhi).