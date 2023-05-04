Apple's Safari second most-used PC browser globally, Google's Chrome continues to lead

(Image credit: @debanganaghosh4/Twitter)

Apple's Safari browser has managed to edge past Microsoft Edge with a slim 0.87% lead to become the world's second most-used desktop browser.

According to web traffic analytics platform Statcounter, Apple's Safari now has 11.87% of the browser desktop market share, while Microsoft's Edge browser is now in third spot with 11%.

Compared to data from 2022, Microsoft Edge grew its market share by only 1%, while Safari managed to accumulate 2%.

Unsurprisingly, Google's Chrome browser maintained its dominant lead with a whopping 66.13% of the total market share. In fourth was Mozilla's Firefox with 5.65%, fifth was Opera with 3.09% and Internet Explorer refuses to die clinging on to 0.55% market share.

On mobile, Chrome once again enjoys a dominant position with 61.96% market share, followed by Apple's Safari with 26.85%, Samsung's mobile browser holds 4.8%, Opera mobile has 1.88%, UC browser managed 1.71% and in last was the stock Google Android browser with 0.88%.

On tablets, Chrome is numero uno again but this time with a fairly competitive 48.03%, compared to Safari's 36.52% at second. Android's stock browser has 13.11% of the tablet market share, while Opera has 0.72%.

Microsoft Edge is second to last with 0.42% and Puffin holds a minute 0.29%.

Overall, on all platforms combined, Chrome remains on top with 63.51%, Safari is second with 20.43%, Edge places third with 4.96%, Mozilla Firefox has 2.77%, Samsung mobile browser has 2.59% and finally Opera places last with 2.39%.