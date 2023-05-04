English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple's Safari second most-used PC browser globally, Google's Chrome continues to lead

    Safari beat out Microsoft's Edge browser by a slim 0.87% market share to take the second spot.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
    Apple's Safari now the second most-used PC browser in the world, Google's Chrome still in the lead

    (Image credit: @debanganaghosh4/Twitter)

    Apple's Safari browser has managed to edge past Microsoft Edge with a slim 0.87% lead to become the world's second most-used desktop browser.

    According to web traffic analytics platform Statcounter, Apple's Safari now has 11.87% of the browser desktop market share, while Microsoft's Edge browser is now in third spot with 11%.

    Also Read | Bluesky repeats most of Twitter's mistakes

    Compared to data from 2022, Microsoft Edge grew its market share by only 1%, while Safari managed to accumulate 2%.

    Unsurprisingly, Google's Chrome browser maintained its dominant lead with a whopping 66.13% of the total market share. In fourth was Mozilla's Firefox with 5.65%, fifth was Opera with 3.09% and Internet Explorer refuses to die clinging on to 0.55% market share.

    Related stories

    On mobile, Chrome once again enjoys a dominant position with 61.96% market share, followed by Apple's Safari with 26.85%, Samsung's mobile browser holds 4.8%, Opera mobile has 1.88%, UC browser managed 1.71% and in last was the stock Google Android browser with 0.88%.

    Also Read | US FTC to enforce law to curb risks of artificial intelligence

    On tablets, Chrome is numero uno again but this time with a fairly competitive 48.03%, compared to Safari's 36.52% at second. Android's stock browser has 13.11% of the tablet market share, while Opera has 0.72%.

    Microsoft Edge is second to last with 0.42% and Puffin holds a minute 0.29%.

    Overall, on all platforms combined, Chrome remains on top with 63.51%, Safari is second with 20.43%, Edge places third with 4.96%, Mozilla Firefox has 2.77%, Samsung mobile browser has 2.59% and finally Opera places last with 2.39%.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Chrome #Edge Browser #Google #Microsoft #Safari
    first published: May 4, 2023 12:54 pm