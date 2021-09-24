Apple's iPhone 13 goes on sale today in India: Check here for price, offers

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max go on sale today in India

The iPhone 13 sales in India go live starting September 24. The new iPhone 13 series was launched at the Apple event on September 14 and have been available for pre-order in India since September 17. Apple iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900. The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also go on sale in India starting today.

Both Flipkart and Amazon will start selling the phones today online. You can also order them from Apple's site. Offline retail channels like Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and Croma will also start selling the phones today, in addition to Apple authorised retailers in the country.

128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB iPhone 13 mini Rs 69,900 Rs 79,900 Rs 99,900 NA iPhone 13 Rs 79,900 Rs 89,900 Rs 1,09,900 NA iPhone 13 Pro Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,69,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs 1,29,000 Rs 1,39,900 Rs 1,59,900 Rs 1,79,900

Apple has done away with the 64GB models of the phones entirely this year. The base models for all phones start at 128GB and go up to 1TB in the case of iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will be available in five colour options at launch - Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in four colours - Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite.

64 GB 128 GB 512 GB iPhone 12 Rs 65,900 Rs 70,900 Rs 80,900 iPhone 12 mini Rs 59,900 Rs 64,900 Rs 74,900

Apple has slashed the prices for iPhone 12 in India as well. It has discontinued production for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max but the base iPhone 12 model and iPhone 12 mini continue to be available.

Offers on the iPhone 13 series

If you order the new iPhones at an authorised distributor using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card, you will eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 6000 for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. You will get a cashback of Rs 5000 using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for the purchase of an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max.

Outlets will provide an additional discount of Rs 3000 if you exchange an old phone and the Apple online store will provide a trade-in benefit for iPhone SE or newer. There are also trade-in offers available for Samsung and OnePlus phones.

There are also various EMI offers that start at Rs 3,329 per month to take advantage off.