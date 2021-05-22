Apple's iPhone 12 series fuels smartphone sales in Q1 2021: Counterpoint Research

During the sale, the iPhone 12 price in India is reduced to Rs 71,900 when clubbed with cashback offers.

Apple launched four new 5G iPhones in its 12 series back in Q4 2020. Now, a recent report suggests that the iPhone 12 was Apple’s best-selling smartphone in Q1 2021, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max outsold the standard iPhone 12 in the US.

According to the report by Counterpoint Research, global smartphone revenue crossed the $100 billion mark in Q1 2021, setting a first-quarter record driven by the iPhone 12 series. The report notes that the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top smartphone in terms of revenue generated, while the standard iPhone 12 and 12 Pro follows in close second and third, respectively.

The iPhone 11 was the fourth phone on the list in terms of revenue with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G completing the top five list. The iPhone 12 mini was the only phone to finish outside the top five in terms of revenue generated. However, it was the standard iPhone 12 that emerged as the best-selling smartphone in Q1 2021, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro.

The Counterpoint report notes: “The top 10 highest revenue grossing models captured close to 46% of the global smartphone revenues, which are a lot more consolidated than the volumes, where the top 10 best-selling models captured only 21-percent of the global smartphone volumes. This also indicates the advantages of being present in the premium segment (>$400), which contributed to 65-percent of the global smartphone revenues in Q1 2021.

The iPhone 11 was the fourth best-selling phone in terms of volume in Q1 2021. The rest of the list of most selling phones included six budget phones from Xiaomi and Samsung. The other top 10 phones that generated the most revenue in the first quarter of 2021 included the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE 2020, and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.