Apple WWDC 2022 date announced; here's what to expect

Apple has confirmed the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2022 dates. The company will host its annual developer event on June 6, which will go on till June 10. The upcoming Apple event for developers will be hosted virtually, where we will get a glimpse of the new iOS 16 features that will be released later this year for the iPhone 14 series and other models.

The new Apple event will be hosted virtually. Apple typically showcases the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences. At WWDC 2022, Apple will showcase the new iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, tvOS 16, etc. at the event.

The company further stated that Apple’s growing global community of more than 30 million developers will “gain insight and access to the technologies and tools to bring their visions into reality". In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community.

For the third year, Apple will also support students who love to code with the Swift Student Challenge. Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for iPad and Mac that makes learning the Swift programming language interactive and fun. For this year’s challenge, students from around the world are invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and they can submit their work through April 25.

While WWDC 2022 is going to focus on the software side of things, one can also expect Apple to announce the new Mac Pro with the high-end M1 Ultra chip alongside. Apple launched the M1 Ultra chip earlier this year with the Mac Studio and the Studio Display





