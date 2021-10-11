Apple Watch Series 7 delivery delayed

Apple is facing supply issues with some variants

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 started on October 8, with the sale planned to commence from October 15. Some people who have pre-ordered the watch are being notified for a shipping delay for some units. In some cases, the ship date has been pushed all the way back to December.

It looks like, Apple is having problems with production of the new series, much like the problems its facing with the new iPhone 13 line-up. Customers in the US, seem to be seeing a higher number of delays, with some units being marked "Currently Unavailable" on Apple's online store for the region.

As reported on by Bloomberg, the more expensive Silver Titanium and Black Titanium variants are seeing the most delays and variants with the Hermes partnership are being pushed back, all the way to December.

Aesthetically, very little has changed from Apple Watch Series 6 but the new series has a larger display with thinner bezels and more space to display content. The display is also brighter than the one on the Series 6 and together with watchOS 8 puts a lot of focus on displaying more text and more content than before.

The base variant of the watch with a 41mm aluminium case starts at Rs 41,900 and the 45mm case is priced at Rs 44,900. The cellular and GPS variants of the cases cost Rs 50,900 and Rs 53,900.

The stainless steel variants of the watch start at Rs 69,900 and will feature GPS + Cellular models only. The 45mm variant will cost Rs 73,900. Apple will charge you Rs 4,000 extra, if you decide you want the Milanese Loop.