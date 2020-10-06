172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-quietly-removes-bose-logitech-and-sonos-audio-products-from-its-retail-channels-5929891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple quietly removes Bose, Logitech, and Sonos audio products from its retail channels

The move ensures upcoming headphones and speakers from Apple and Beats won’t have competition, at least on Apple’s online and offline retail channels.

Moneycontrol News

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 series this month, bringing consumers the first set of 5G iPhones. However, a recent move suggests that we may see more than just iPhones this month or this year. Apple has abruptly stopped selling Sonos, Bose and Logitech audio products from its online store and shelves on its brick and mortar outlets.

Bloomberg reported that speakers from Logitech, headphones and speakers from Bose, and Sonos’s latest smart speaker disappeared from Apple’s online store at the end of last month. The report also said that employees were recently instructed to remove products for sale at physical stores.

Shares of Sonos have reportedly taken a 7 percent hit since the news broke. The move ensures upcoming headphones and speakers from Apple and Beats won’t have competition, at least on Apple’s online and offline retail channels.

The move also comes at a time when Apple is gearing up to expand its audio product portfolio. Apple is expected to launch its first over-the-year headphones sometime this year, although there is no mention of an official launch date. We could also see a smaller version of the HomePod smart speaker.

This isn’t the first time Apple has made such an unprecedented move. Back in 2014, the tech giant removed Fitbit products from its retail channels soon after announcing the Apple Watch. Additionally, Apple also removed Bang & Olufsen devices from store shelves earlier this year.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 05:32 pm

tags #Apple #Bose #Sonos

