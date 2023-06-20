Apple likely to use a newer UWB chip in the iPhone 15, predicts tech analyst

(Image: Apple)

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the company's iPhone 15 line-up will include an upgraded Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip to improve integration with the upcoming mixed reality headset, Vision Pro.

The Cupertino technology giant has been using a UWB chipset in smartphones since iPhone 11 and the new version of the chipset, reportedly called U2 will be moving to a 7nm process, improving performance and efficiency.

Apple has used the chipset in the previous smartphones to enable features such as Handoff, which lets you seamlessly transition your work between Apple devices, Precision Finding and AirDrop.

The main goal of the new chipset would be to facilitate deeper integration with Apple's Vision Pro headset, and the company is betting big on deep integration with its hardware ecosystem.

That's not where the predictions stop, after the iPhone 15, Apple will upgrade the iPhone 16 with the Wi-Fi 7 standard to provide a better suite of features for Apple's hardware products running on the same local network.

According to leaks earlier this year, the iPhone 15 will not be a major departure in terms of design but more of a refinement with thinner bezels compared to the iPhone 14 and rounded corners when compared to the predecessor. I

It is also expected to be the first iPhone that will ship with a USB Type-C port, in compliance with restrictions by several regions.