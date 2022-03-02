Apple event on March 8 announced: What more to expect from the iPhone SE 5G launch event

Apple event on March 8 will be hosted virtually where we can expect the new iPhone SE 5G and more.

Apple event called 'Peek Performance' has just been announced. The iPhone 13 maker will announce its first event of 2022 on March 8. The new Apple event will be hosted virtually. Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone SE 5G alongside a couple of more products.

Apple event on March 8: What to expect

Apple did not reveal what it plans to unveil at the March 8 event. The Apple event invite includes the Apple logo glowing in shades of Blue, Purple, Orange and Yellow. One of the multiple products that could launch on March 8 is the new iPhone SE 5G.

The upcoming iPhone is rumoured to feature the same iPhone SE 2020 design. It will come with a faster A15 Bionic chip for 5G network support. The budget iPhone will also feature a 4.7-inch display. The iPhone will have thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display, with the latter making room for the iconic Home button for Touch ID. The iPhone SE 5G is also rumoured to come with a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera sensor.

Alongside the iPhone SE 5G, Apple might also launch a new iPad Air. The colourful invite does suggest that Apple will launch a product in multiple colour options, which does hint at the iPad Air 5. Apple has not refreshed the iPad Air lineup since 2020. Therefore, we can expect the new iPad Air 2022 to launch at the Apple event on March 8. The new iPad will get some under the hood improvements like a faster chip, 5G connectivity and an updated FaceTime camera with features like Centre Stage.

Apple might also launch the new Mac mini with faster M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The high-performance Apple silicon chips were introduced last year with the MacBook Pro, which came in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. We can also expect the new M2 chip, which will debut on the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The M2 chip is said to come with performance improvements while offering even better efficiency. Rumours suggest that the M2 chip will come with 9-core and 10-core GPU options, which will be an upgrade over the M1’s 7-core and 8-core GPU.