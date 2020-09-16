Apple Event | Apple One bundles all Apple services including Apple Music, Apple TV+ and iCloud storage - starting at Rs 195

Apple, on September 15, announced new iPad models and Apple Watch SE alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 at the Time Flies event. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant also announced a new bundle service called Apple One that groups all the services provided by Apple in different packages at an affordable price.

Apple One comes in three tiers - individual, family, and premier. The Individual pack includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month. The Family pack includes all of the above and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month for up to six family members.

Premier pack, which is currently not available in India, includes all Apple services namely Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud storage for up to six family members.

Also read: iPadOS 14, iOS 14 update rolling out tonight for India users

The new Apple One bundle comes with a 30-day free trial. Users will be charged every month for all services that are included in their bundle, and they can change or cancel the plan they are on at any time.

Apple also introduced a new fitness service called Apple Fitness+ that offers new types of workouts every week. Users who subscribe to the $9.99 service can choose a workout from the catalogue on your iPhone or iPad, and it starts the workout on your screen. The new workouts include Yoga, cycling, HIIT, Rowing, Cooldown exercises, etc. All these workouts are found inside the Activity app on the Apple Watch or Fitness app on iPhone and iPad.

Also read: Apple Watch Series 6 launched alongside Apple Watch SE, India price unveiled

Fitness+ will be available in select countries as a service and can also be bundled with other Apple Services under Apple One. The feature is not yet confirmed to make its way to India.