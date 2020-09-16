172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-event-apple-one-bundles-all-apple-services-including-apple-music-apple-tv-and-icloud-storage-starting-at-rs-195-5845761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Here is your gateway to a 1-year FREE MC Pro Subscription, by applying for an American Express card. Apply Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Event | Apple One bundles all Apple services including Apple Music, Apple TV+ and iCloud storage - starting at Rs 195

Apple also introduced a new fitness service called Apple Fitness+ that offers new types of workouts every week.

Moneycontrol News

Apple, on September 15, announced new iPad models and Apple Watch SE alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 at the Time Flies event. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant also announced a new bundle service called Apple One that groups all the services provided by Apple in different packages at an affordable price.

Apple One comes in three tiers - individual, family, and premier. The Individual pack includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month. The Family pack includes all of the above and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month for up to six family members.

Premier pack, which is currently not available in India, includes all Apple services namely Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud storage for up to six family members.

Close

Also read: iPadOS 14, iOS 14 update rolling out tonight for India users

related news

The new Apple One bundle comes with a 30-day free trial. Users will be charged every month for all services that are included in their bundle, and they can change or cancel the plan they are on at any time.

Apple also introduced a new fitness service called Apple Fitness+ that offers new types of workouts every week. Users who subscribe to the $9.99 service can choose a workout from the catalogue on your iPhone or iPad, and it starts the workout on your screen. The new workouts include Yoga, cycling, HIIT, Rowing, Cooldown exercises, etc. All these workouts are found inside the Activity app on the Apple Watch or Fitness app on iPhone and iPad.

Also read: Apple Watch Series 6 launched alongside Apple Watch SE, India price unveiled

Fitness+ will be available in select countries as a service and can also be bundled with other Apple Services under Apple One. The feature is not yet confirmed to make its way to India.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Apple #Apple Event #apple one

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.