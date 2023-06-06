Apple drops iOS 17 support for iPhone 8 and iPhone X

iOS 17 will only support iPhones with A12 bionic SoC and later. (Image: Apple)

Like every year, Apple's new crop of software updates for their devices promise a lot of new features and improvements, but also like every year, the list of supported devices that can enjoy these improvements gets a little smaller. If you are still holding on to your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X, it might finally be time for an upgrade. iOS 17 will only support phones with Apple's A12 bionic SoC and later.

As shared by the company, the devices that will be compatible with iOS 17 are iPhone SE (2nd generation), the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 smartphones, and all the phones in the iPhone 14 line-up.

The new updates to iOS 17 are numerous, from new lockscreens, live transcripts for voicemails, StandBy display, contact posters, and a whole lot more.

Similarly, iPadOS 17 will only support iPad mini (5th generation or later), iPad (6th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro (2nd generation and later). So if you find yourself on the short end of the stick when it comes to support, you may finally have some shopping to do.