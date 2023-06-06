WWDC 2023 | All the major announcements from the event

(Image: Apple)

Apple made a slew of major announcements at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), headlined by the company's first foray into mixed reality with the Vision Pro headset. There was also a new MacBook Air, updated Mac Studio and Mac Pro, a new M2 Ultra chipset and a lot of updates on software.

Here's everything Apple announced at the event.

(Image: Apple)

Apple Vision Pro

The standalone mixed reality headset billed as a "spatial computer" by the company is a powerful device that uses Apple's in-house M2 chip along with a companion R1 chip, and has 4K displays for each eye.

It has cameras and sensors by the dozen, which allow for hand tracking for gesture inputs and a new operating system called visionOS. The platform enables a 3D interface that allows apps to be displayed in a physical world.

Users can use the interface to control apps through their eyes, hands, and voice. You can browse through your app library by simply looking at it, tapping your fingers or flicking your wrists without any additional external input.

Vision Pro features EyeSight, which uses the device's cameras and external screen to display the user's eyes when a person walks close to them. It is meant to give others visual cues on what the user's eyes are focused on when using the device.

Apple is pushing the device for developers and it has been priced accordingly at $3,499. The headset is expected to be available starting early next year.

(Image: Apple)

15-inch MacBook Air

The first 15-inch device in the MacBook Air line-up, the laptop uses the company's M2 chipset, has Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe connector and of course, a 15.3-inch display in a chassis that Apple bills as the thinnest 15-inch laptop in the world.

Other specifications include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a six-speaker surround sound system with two tweeters, and two sets of force-cancelling woofers that support Apple Spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.

In India, the 15-inch MacBook Air will start at Rs 1,34,900 and will be available beginning June 13.

(Image: Apple)

Mac Studio and Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra

Previously an oddity in Apple's computing line-up for not featuring the company's in-house chipsets, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro have finally been updated with the M2 Ultra.

The M2 Ultra is built using a 5-nanometer process and consists of a CPU that is 20 percent faster than the M1 Ultra, and a GPU that is up to 30 percent faster. The Neural engine is up to 40 percent faster than before.

In the Mac Pro, the M2 Ultra provides a 24-core CPU and a 76-core GPU for performance that is up to three times faster than the Intel-based previous generations.

The new Mac Studio has been updates with M2 Max and M2 Pro configurations, with support for 8K resolution displays and 240Hz refresh rates.

The Mac Studio will start at Rs 2,09,900 in India, while the Mac Pro will start at Rs 7,29,900. Both machines will be available starting June 13.

(Image: Apple)

iOS 17

The phone app for iPhones now allows for customised contact posters, which are contact photos displayed during an incoming call. Users can customise how they appear with new filters and treatments for photos, new fonts, and Memojis.

Live Voicemail now includes the ability to provide real-time transcriptions, which are computed on the device. FaceTime has been updated with support for both audio and video messages, and users can now be more expressive with reactions such as hearts, balloons, fireworks etc.

Messages has been overhauled with a sleeker interface, transcripts, sticker features, and support for location based check-ins.

There is also a new Journal app that lets you document and track your activities, and the company's mood tracking can help identify medically relevant, emotional changes.

The iPhone can now double as a smart display, when your smartphone is being charged in landscape mode. It will show you useful information at a glance. The update will be rolled out later this year with the first public beta in July.

(Image: Apple)

iPadOS 17

Apple finally brings its tablet operating system to parity with the new update. Lock screen customisation options and widgets that Apple introduced with iOS 16 have now finally made their way into the company's tablets.

On the tablet, the widgets are interactive letting you take actions right from the lock screen and even let you jump right into the apps. The Health app has also been introduced to the iPad along with new features like mood tracking.

Stage Manager's multi-tasking view will give you more control over windows and iOS 17's messaging improvements, Journal app, and contact posters will carry over to the tablet as well. The update will be available later this year, with a public beta in July.

(Image: Apple)

WatchOS 10

Apple is giving the smartwatch interface its first real overhaul with watchOS 10. The main screen has been redesigned with a focus on widgets for timers, podcasts, and more content that users can quickly get to by using the Apple Watch's digital crown.

Apps like Activity and World Clock have been updated with new features, and with the update, Apple Watch will start supporting bike sensors allowing them to share heart rate and power data.

The Mindfulness app now has mood tracking, and a new option for outdoor time tracking that Apple says will help prevent nearsightedness. There is now support for FaceTime video messages and the ability to join group audio chats right from Apple Watch.

(Image: Apple)

MacOS Sonoma

The Sonoma update will add new interactive desktop widgets on the Mac that can be synced with your iPhone. Video calls now have presenter overlays, reactions, and faster content sharing.

Safari gets stricter with anti-tracking measures, Game Mode will prioritise performance, and there is a new variety of video screensavers, similar to Apple TV.