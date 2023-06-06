Apple Vision Pro headset becomes a meme for its insane price point

Apple Vision Pro will be launched at a price of $3,499

Apple on Monday unveiled its long-rumoured virtual reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developers’ conference in Cupertino, California. The new headset “seamlessly blends the real world and the virtual world,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before — with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations,” he told guests at the conference.

The Apple Vision Pro will sell for $3,499 when it comes out early next year in the US, a price point that will likely limit its appeal. The cost of these VR goggles is considerably more than other headsets in the market – Meta’s Quest, for example, retails at $449.

The Apple Vision Pro became meme fodder as soon as it was launched. Twitter has been flooded with posts mocking its insane price point. Take a look:



After buying the Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/F9SNZFV7bF

— Dennis N (@DennisN) June 5, 2023



Watching the Apple Event: I don't care what the Vision Pro costs. I'm buying it immediately. After the Apple Event: I'm good on that. I'll stick to watching the Hub on the Oculus. https://t.co/fMALByB3WF

— Maiq (@MaiqTh3Liar) June 5, 2023



Apple pricing that headset at $3500 is so funny. Yeah man people can’t wait to throw down a couple month’s rent so that emails can chase them through their house like The Shining

— Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) June 5, 2023



One person also shared a video of the crowd gasping when the price of $3,499 (Rs 2.8 lakh approximately) was revealed.



Crowd’s reaction to the Vision Pro price reveal pic.twitter.com/N20Fi8s3tH

— Moeqawama (@Docta_Moe) June 5, 2023

The price point wasn’t all that people found to joke about



Zuck after a decade and $50B spent on a VR platform watching Tim Cook scoop him with the category-defining Apple Vision Pro. pic.twitter.com/oITKRmDqw0

— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) June 5, 2023



Me, feeling like Tony Stark after buying the new Apple Vision Pro #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/DgNSWRcs3V

— Fernando Nuñez (@fernandojne) June 5, 2023



google glass, circa 2013: failed miserably because people looked dumb wearing it companies in 2023: people will wear this pic.twitter.com/8JDJIa65XU

— Tyler Glaiel (@TylerGlaiel) June 5, 2023



The Apple Vision Pro will be capable to toggling between virtual reality, or VR, and augmented reality, or AR, which projects digital imagery while users still see can see objects in the real world. Although Apple executives provided an extensive preview of the headset's capabilities during the final half hour of Monday's event, consumers will have to wait before they can get their hands on the device.

(With inputs from agencies)