    Apple Vision Pro headset becomes a meme for its insane price point

    Apple on Monday unveiled the Apple Vision Pro, its long-rumoured virtual reality headset. Memes and jokes followed soon after the announcement.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
    Apple Vision Pro

    Apple Vision Pro will be launched at a price of $3,499

    Apple on Monday unveiled its long-rumoured virtual reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developers’ conference in Cupertino, California. The new headset “seamlessly blends the real world and the virtual world,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before — with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations,” he told guests at the conference.

    The Apple Vision Pro will sell for $3,499 when it comes out early next year in the US, a price point that will likely limit its appeal. The cost of these VR goggles is considerably more than other headsets in the market – Meta’s Quest, for example, retails at $449.


    The Apple Vision Pro became meme fodder as soon as it was launched. Twitter has been flooded with posts mocking its insane price point. Take a look:




    One person also shared a video of the crowd gasping when the price of $3,499 (Rs 2.8 lakh approximately) was revealed.


    The price point wasn’t all that people found to joke about



    The Apple Vision Pro will be capable to toggling between virtual reality, or VR, and augmented reality, or AR, which projects digital imagery while users still see can see objects in the real world. Although Apple executives provided an extensive preview of the headset's capabilities during the final half hour of Monday's event, consumers will have to wait before they can get their hands on the device.

    (With inputs from agencies)

