Apple could reveal new Macs with M3 chips by October this year: Report

Apple could launch new Mac devices powered by its latest in-house silicon, the M3, by October this year. According to Bloomberg, we could be seeing a new 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with the new M3 silicon chips. There could also be upgrades to Apple's Mac desktop line-up.

Apple is also working on a new M3 iPad model with an OLED screen but that is not expected to ship until next year. While we might not see an M3 iPad, Apple is working on beefing up the specifications of the existing line-up.

Earlier this month, a report suggested that Apple was testing a larger, 32-inch iMac with a display similar to the premium Pro Display XDR monitor.

The new M3 chipset is expected to be made using an advanced 3nm process, increasing efficiency and performance compared to the older 5nm M2 chips.

Currently, the largest iMac you can buy is the 24-inch M1 model that Apple introduced in 2021. The company got rid of the last Intel-based 27-inch iMac's last year.