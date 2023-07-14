When Apple Watch mistook a man's Rapido ride for cycling thanks to Bengaluru traffic

The Bengaluru resident shared a photo of his Apple Watch displaying the inaccuracy. (Image: @TheKawalOberoi/Twitter)

Bengaluru, India's bustling tech hub, is notorious for its traffic congestion, and the city's commuters have once again taken to social media to vent their frustration. Twitter user Kawal Oberoi recently shared his experience of slow-moving Bengaluru traffic in a tweet.

"How bad is Bangalore traffic? Well, I took a Rapido bike ride and my watch thought I was cycling," Oberoi wrote, accompanied by a photo of his Apple Watch Series 8 displaying the message highlighting the severity of traffic conditions in the city, where even a bike journey can be mistaken for a cycling workout.



How bad is Bangalore traffic?

Well, I took a Rapido bike ride and my watch thought I was cycling @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/fzhx5E8ytY — Kawal Oberoi (@TheKawalOberoi) July 8, 2023

The tweet garnered numerous comments from other users who resonated with Oberoi's experience. One user pointed out that even under normal traffic conditions in the city, the Apple Watch tends to assume cycling as the default activity, emphasizing the issue with the Apple Watch and iOS.

Another frustrated commuter shared their own encounter with the misinterpretation of their smartwatch. "My smartwatch assumes that I have been sitting for too long and asks me to walk about. All this while I'm battling Outer Ring Road traffic," they commented.

Another user shared their experience, but not from Bengaluru. “I drove through Maharashtra (synonym with Rough Road) for 3 hrs (don't be surprised), my Apple watch gladly completed my workout routine for the day.”

The traffic situation in Bengaluru has been a long-standing concern for its residents. The city's rapid growth as a technological and industrial hub has resulted in a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, leading to congestion during peak hours.

With limited infrastructure and a growing population, traffic management has become a major challenge for the local authorities.

According to a report, Bengaluru has the dubious distinction of having the worst traffic congestion among 416 cities worldwide.