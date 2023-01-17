Apple could announce new MacBook Pro models later today: All you need to know

Apple could be gearing up to make a new product announcement later today. According to several reports, Apple may announce new MacBook Pro models later today.



New Apple MacBook Pro model A2779 seen in Industry Canada Radio Equipment List database. Approved on January 11, 2023. Likely the new M2 Max or M2 Pro. Device will support WiFi 6E / 6GHz band. pic.twitter.com/KmSo1aGp7G

According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, we could see new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models later today. MacRumors was able to corroborate the news, claiming that an announcement was expected to take place sometime this week.Additionally, the new MacBook Pro also surfaced on the new MacBook Pro has surfaced on the Canadian REL database bearing model number A2779. The tweet suggests that the new MacBook Pro will feature Apple’s custom M2 Max or M2 Pro chips that support Wi-Fi 6E/ 6GHz connectivity.

Apple will unveil an updated version of the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16, although they are expected to feature the same design as last year’s models. The only upgrade here is expected to be the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Apple has not confirmed the launch of any new products today, while the Apple Store hasn’t gone down as well, which is often the case with Apple product launches.