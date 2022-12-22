English
    Apple adds M1 Mac desktops, Studio Display to self-repair programme

    The self-repair lineup already includes iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. M1-Mac desktops and Studio Display is limited to the US for now

    December 22, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple has expanded the scope of its self-service repair programme in the US by adding M1 Mac desktops and the Studio Display to the lineup.

    The Cupertino-based technology giant launched the programme last year to allow customers to repair Apple devices by providing them with the necessary components and parts.

    Initially, it launched with the iPhone 12 and 13, with replacements for screens, battery and camera. It then extended the programme to the iPhone SE and in August this year, introduced support for M1-based MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops.

    Before Self-Repair, in 2019, Apple launched a program which allowed independent repair shops to buy replacement parts, tools and manuals from the company.

    Apple surprised everyone with the programme since it never allowed customers to repair its products. Some theorized that the tech giant was responding to the right-to-repair movement in the US, with President Joe Biden calling for the rights of customers to fix devices on their own.

    It has since been expanded to France, Belgium, the UK, Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany and Sweden, with more countries to follow.

    Support for M1-Mac desktops and Studio Display is limited to the US for now.
