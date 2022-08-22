English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple expands self-repair support to MacBooks

    Apple said genuine parts and service tools will be available starting Aug. 23. Customers can buy the repair kits or rent it for one-time use for $49.

    Reuters
    August 22, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

    Apple Inc said on Monday it would offer customers tools and know-how to repair and service their MacBook laptops at home, months after launching the service for iPhones.

    Apple said genuine parts and service tools will be available starting Aug. 23. Customers can buy the repair kits or rent it for one-time use for $49.

    Self repairs are possible only on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M1 chips.

    In April, Apple launched self-repair services for select iPhones models in the United States, with plans to expand the service to Europe this year.

    The development comes close on the heels of Apple agreeing to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit related to "butterfly" keyboards on some models of MacBook laptop.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Apple Inc #Macbook #Self Repair #Technology
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 07:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.