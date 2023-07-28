AMD unveils first laptop processor with 3D V-cache

Cache is a smaller, immediately accessible, memory that is placed right on a processor for quick access. (Image: AMD)

AMD has announced the first laptop processor with the company's 3D V-cache technology, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D.

3D V-cache is a manufacturing process that allows AMD to stack more cache on a CPU die vertically. By keeping the process vertical, as opposed to horizontal, it allows AMD to stack multiple layers of cache without increasing the size or the width of the CPU die.

Also read | With no big customers named, AMD's AI chip challenge to Nvidia remains uphill fight

Cache is a smaller, immediately accessible, memory that is placed right on a processor for quick access. Most CPUs have hierarchies of multiple cache often referred to as L1, L2 etc.

3D V-cache allows AMD to double or even triple the amount of cache that is placed on a processor with the 7945HX3D containing 144MB of cache. This not only speeds up performance, but also improves efficiency.

Also read | AMD's latest mobile, desktop processors come with Ryzen AI

The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is a 16-core CPU with a base clock of 2.3GHz and a boost of up to 5.4GHz. It has a default TDP of 55W and is based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture.

Asus' ROG Scar 17 will be the first laptop to use the CPU and is due out in August.