AMD's latest mobile, desktop processors come with Ryzen AI

(Representative Image Courtesy: AMD)

AMD has announced its line-up of Ryzen Pro 7040 series mobile processors along with the Ryzen Pro 7000 series for desktops. The company is targeting Windows 11 business laptops and premium workstations with these.

AMD says that enterprise customers will be able to purchase Ryzen Pro systems starting this month.

Also Read | Microsoft is supporting AMD’s expansion into AI chips

The Ryzen Pro 7040 mobile series is built on 4nm with up to eight Zen 4 cores and RDNA 3 integrated graphics. The top-of-the-line 7840U processor offers an improvement of up to 17 percent in terms of performance and is 15 percent more efficient when it comes to battery life.

Select processors from the line-up will feature Ryzen AI, which the company calls, "the world’s first integrated AI engine on an x86 processor".

AMD says the engine will bring unique advantages in "next-gen collaboration, creation, productivity, predictive UI, and AI-based security features".

“Microsoft and AMD have worked closely to enable Ryzen AI in prominent Windows features like Windows Studio Effects," said Pavan Davuluri, Corporate VP, Windows Silicon and System Integration, Microsoft.

There are six SKUs to choose from in the mobile processor line-up, all the way from six cores to eight, and up to 4 GHz of base frequency that can boost up to 5.2 GHz. The Ryzen AI engine is included in five of these models, with the entry-level 7540U missing out on the feature.

As for the desktop series, the new Ryzen Pro 7000 processors come with up to 12 high-efficiency Zen 4 cores with boost frequencies of up to 5.4 GHz, along with RDNA 2-based onboard graphics.

Also Read | AMD shares sink on forecast miss as PC market remains weak

AMD claims that the entry-level Ryzen 5 Pro 7645 processor can gain up to a 48 percent increase in performance for professional workload.

There are three models in the line-up - Ryzen 5 Pro 7645 -- with six cores and a boost of up to 5.1 GHz, Ryzen 7 Pro 7745 -- with eight cores and boost frequencies of up to 5.3 GHz, and Ryzen 9 Pro 7945 -- with 12 cores and a boost of up to 5.4 GHz.