Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Prime Video profiles feature rolls out to all users globally

The user profiles feature will allow Amazon Prime Video subscribers to create up to six profiles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon Prime Video has finally begun rolling out its user profile feature globally. User profiles on Prime Video were first made available to Indian users four months ago, but will now be available to all users worldwide, including subscribers in its biggest market, the US.

The user profiles feature will allow Amazon Prime Video subscribers to create up to six profiles, one more than Netflix’s five, with their own individual watchlists, recommendations, and viewing history.

Users will be able to create separate profiles for adults and children. Kids profiles will only have access to content appropriate for children aged 12 years or younger, like on Netflix. Adult profiles, on the other hand, will have access to Prime Video’s entire library. Despite being several months into its launch, there is still no way to customize the profile avatar on Prime Video.

Close

It might take a couple of days for the user profile feature to roll out to all Prime Video subscribers, so if you do not see the feature yet, it is only a matter of time before you get it. Subscribers can create and manage profiles from the Prime Video app on Android and iOS, via web browsers, Fire TV version of the app, and 10th Gen or higher Fire tablets.

Users will also be able to manage profiles from ‘living room’ devices like Android TV and PlayStation 4. However, Gadgets 360 noted that the profiles feature was still not supported on Xbox One.

Also Read: Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Hotstar: Which is India's best video-on-demand subscription service?
