Amazfit PowerBuds Pro TWS earbuds launched with Heart Rate Monitoring, Accelerometer, ANC

Amazfit recently launched a new pair of TWS earphones with some fitness-oriented features seen on its smartwatches. On the outside, Amazfit PowerBuds Pro look like your standard TWS earbuds, but they pack an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor that tracks your heart rate during workouts.

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro Price

The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro TWS earbuds are priced at $150 (Roughly Rs 11,200) and are already available on sale in the US. In France and Germany, the PowerBuds Pro costs EUR $130 (Roughly Rs 11,400). However, there’s no word on availability in India just yet. They are available in a single Frost White colour option.

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro Features and Specs

The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro feature adaptive multi-scenario active noise cancellation of up to 40dB with hybrid digital adaptive noise-reduction and passive sound insulation technology. There are several different levels of noise cancellation for indoor and outdoor use allowing you to block noise from fans or vehicles when outdoors. Additionally, an adaptive mode automatically adjusts noise cancellation according to your surroundings.

Amazfit’s latest true wireless earphones pack an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor that can monitor your heart rate while you exercise. You can tap the earbuds’ touch controls to get heart rate readings, while they will also alert you when your heart rate goes past a certain threshold.

Additionally, the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro can also assess your cervical spine angle with the help of an in-built accelerometer. If you are in a fixed position for too long, then the buds will remind you to move your head and neck. The earbuds can also monitor listening patterns and decibel levels to suggest if the volume needs to be lowered as per World Health Organization's hearing protection standards.

Three mics on each earbud and an AI call noise-reduction algorithm to ensure better call quality. The PowerBuds Pro feature a 30-hour battery life with the charging case. They can be paired over Bluetooth 5.0 LE and are IP55 rater for water resistance. You can use the Zepp App to access various features and customise functions on the earbuds.