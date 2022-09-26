English
    Airtel launches end-to-end home surveillance solution 'Xsafe'; check subscription charge, features and more

    With Airtel Xsafe, customers can chat with their family members from wherever they are and get a 360-degree view of their homes through the Airtel Xsafe App.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    Leading telecom provider Bharti Airtel on September 26 announced the launch of Xsafe, an end-to-end home surveillance solution that includes a range of Wi-Fi based advanced cameras designed to ensure that customers are connected to their homes even while they are away.

    With Airtel Xsafe, customers can chat with their family members from wherever they are and get a 360-degree view of their homes through the Airtel Xsafe App. The solution uses advanced cameras that enable motion detection is entirely end-to-end encrypted ensuring complete privacy.

    Also Read: Singtel arm sells 1.59% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore

    The Airtel app will provide real time alerts if the camera detects any concerning movement. It also captures the feed to view through the notifications it delivers. Rather than going through the full day’s feed, customers can retrieve the video at any time through the app using Airtel’s cloud storage.

    A recent Counterpoint Research indicated that India’s smart home security camera market grew 116 per cent YoY and seven per cent QoQ in Q2 2022 (April-June).

    “We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is the perfect solution for these customers,'' said Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel.

    ''Apart from state-of-the-art cameras, every customer will get a free consultation from one of our visiting Airtel experts. Additionally, customers will have access to a dedicated AI powered Airtel Xsafe App and world-class Airtel installation and after-sales support,'' he added.

    Features of Airtel Xsafe

    For this festive season, Airtel is offering a limited-time discount on its Xsafe products. The sticky cam is priced at Rs 2,499, while the 360° cam is for Rs 2,999 and the active defence cam is for Rs 4,499. Customers can pay an annual subscription charge of Rs. 999 and avail the first month subscription for free.

    Available across 40 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata, customers can book Xsafe devices either by visiting https://www.airtel.in/xsafe/ or by logging in to the Airtel

    Thanks App.

    Airtel is also working on a solution to integrate the Xsafe subscription charges with the monthly postpaid/broadband bills which will be available to customers soon.

    On September 26, shares of Bharti Airtel settled 2.04 per cent lower at Rs 755.20 apiece on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Airtel #Airtel Xsafe #Bharti Airtel #home surveillance #MyAirtel App
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 04:46 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.