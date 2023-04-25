English
    Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST
    AI News roundup: Grimes offers 50% royalty split to AI artists using her voice, Consumer protection bodies to investigate ChatGPT and more

    Grimes offers a 50% royalty cut for any popular AI song that uses her voice


    Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes announced on twitter that she would "split 50 percent royalties on any successful AI-generated song," that used her voice.


    • Grimes' offer to split royalties on sales comes after an AI-generated song featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd went viral on the internet.

    • Answering some of her fans on Twitter, Grimes said, "it's cool to be fused w a machine," before adding that she liked "the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright."

    EU Consumer protection agencies to investigate ChatGPT, others


    The growing popularity of ChatGPT has spurred others such as Google, AWS and Meta Platforms to announce similar tools.


    • The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) has joined the chorus of concern about ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots, calling on EU consumer protection agencies to investigate the technology and the potential harm to individuals.

    • The lobby group said content produced by the chatbots which appears true and reliable but is often factually incorrect, can mislead consumers and also result in deceptive advertising. It said younger consumers and children are more vulnerable to such risks.

    Air India to use ChatGPT-driven chatbot


    Air India on Monday said it will be using ChatGPT-driven chatbot and various other initiatives as part of modernising the airline's digital systems for which it has made an initial investment of USD 200 million.


    • The carrier expects to sustain this pace of investment over the next five years as the transformation journey shifts from catching up with world-class airlines to taking a leadership position by deploying the most cutting-edge technologies ranging from traditional digital technologies to modern generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a release.

    • On the customer engagement front, the airline is deploying new technology systems, including "website and mobile app modernisation, user-friendly customer notifications system, ChatGPT-driven chatbot, in-flight-entertainment system modernisation and customer service portal with real-time customer support request tracking".

    Tags: #AI #Air India #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #Drake #Grimes #OpenAI #the Weeknd
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 07:08 pm